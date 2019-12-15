Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
KAREN E. WORKINGER

KAREN E. WORKINGER Obituary
WORKINGER KAREN E.

Karen, age 55, of Ingram, lost her long hard battle with brain cancer on Friday, December 13, 2019, peacefully while surrounded by her family. Beloved wife for 37 years of Robert C. Workinger; loving mother of Jennifer L. and Jayme L. Workinger; dear grandmother of Lucas C. Workinger; dear daughter of Rose M. (Mel) Ruble and the late William A. Miller; sister of Susan A. (Carl) Fromholzer, Cissy R. (Fred) Volk, Joseph A. Miller, Thomas Miller and the late William F. Miller; also numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Sunday 2-8 p.m. where a Celebration of Life Service will be on Monday at 11 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to Western Region, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh, PA 15205-4620.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
