Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
KAREN F. "TINY" (SCHMIDT) WALTZ

KAREN F. "TINY" (SCHMIDT) WALTZ Obituary
WALTZ KAREN F. "TINY" (SCHMIDT)

Age 66, of Pitcairn passed away on March 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Raymond  Waltz for 29 years; loving mother of Brenda "Brandy" (Heath Pifer) Turner, Paulette (James) Beard, and Daniel (Laura) Danovich; proud grandmother of 10; and great-grandmother of 10; also survived by her siblings, Connie Kessler, Robert Schmidt, and Susan (Bob) Hayes; sister-in-law of Roberta, Gilbert, and Joseph Waltz, and Rita (Todd) Wintermoyer; many nieces and nephews; and her many faithful cats. Preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Margaret R. (Barwell) Schmidt, Sr.; grandson, Brandon; and brother, John "Jackie" Schmidt, Jr. Family and friends will be received Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a blessing service will be held Friday, 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.


www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
