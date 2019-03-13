WALTZ KAREN F. "TINY" (SCHMIDT)

Age 66, of Pitcairn passed away on March 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Raymond Waltz for 29 years; loving mother of Brenda "Brandy" (Heath Pifer) Turner, Paulette (James) Beard, and Daniel (Laura) Danovich; proud grandmother of 10; and great-grandmother of 10; also survived by her siblings, Connie Kessler, Robert Schmidt, and Susan (Bob) Hayes; sister-in-law of Roberta, Gilbert, and Joseph Waltz, and Rita (Todd) Wintermoyer; many nieces and nephews; and her many faithful cats. Preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Margaret R. (Barwell) Schmidt, Sr.; grandson, Brandon; and brother, John "Jackie" Schmidt, Jr. Family and friends will be received Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a blessing service will be held Friday, 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.

