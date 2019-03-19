Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Of Bethel Park, born on March 11, 1938, and passed away on March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Fred Yee; cherished mother of Michelle (Timothy) Caslin, Jacqueline (Michael) DePolo, and Kenneth (Mai) Yee; loving grandmother of Lauren, Reilly, and Quinn Caslin and Gavin and Jack DePolo; survived by sister, Kathleen (the late Jack) Rodgers; and brothers, Vincent, Jan (Kathryn), and Joseph (Linda) Fung. Karen graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh. Before raising her family, her career included roles with the Veterans Affairs, Pittsburgh Public Schools, Carnegie Mellon University, and the University of Pittsburgh. She was a leader in Pittsburgh's Asian American community. She served as President of the Organization of Chinese Americans, the University of Pittsburgh Nationality Rooms council, and the Chinese Nationality Room committee. She taught classes in the ancient floral art form of Ikenobo and served as President of the Ikebana International Pittsburgh Chapter. Friends will be received at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236 on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh. A Blessing Service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Condolences may be given at:


www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
