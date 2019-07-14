Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
More Obituaries for KAREN NESTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAREN J. NESTLER

KAREN J. NESTLER Obituary
NESTLER KAREN J.

Age 54, of Ohio Twp., passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Friday, July 12, 2019. Loving mother of Sarah (David Dietrich) and Patrick Nestler; beloved fiancée of Jim "Poncho" Garvey; Loving sister of Kurt (Margaret) Hunkele, Craig (Beth) Hunkele, and Elaine Hunkele Clark; treasured aunt of Christina, Alyssa, John, Autumn, and Jason Hunkele; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Ilona "Mickey" Hunkele. Friends will be received Monday from 2-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Teresa of Avila Church on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
