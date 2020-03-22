CAIN KAREN JEAN

With sad and heavy hearts, we the family of Karen Jean Cain, 48, announce her sudden passing on March 20, 2020 at her Clinton residence. She was a beloved daughter of the late Marvin and Marlene (Daugherty) Cain; dearest companion of Jim Davidson; cherished sister of Deb Wilson, Carl Cain and Clint (Kelly) Cain; also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Molly. Knowing her caring heart and with the pandemic concerns, with the health and safety of family and friends in mind, her family has chosen cremation. Her ashes will be placed on her beloved mother's grave at the Clinton U.P. Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the MOODY FUNERAL HOME, Route 30, Clinton.