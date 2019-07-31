Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
KAREN L. GOOD
GOOD KAREN L.

Age 68 of Greenfield. Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving children on Monday, July 29, 2019. Widow of the late John F. Good sharing 44 years of marriage. Loving and devoted Mother of Rebecca (Timothy) Crane, James (Melissa) Good, Julia (William) Herrera and Suzanne (Matthew) Dumbroski. Beloved Grandmother of 10 grandchildren. Sister of Eugene (Kenny) Zuber, Karl Zuber (Twin) and Keith Zuber. Karen didn't let her blindness stop her from living a full rich life. She laughed, danced, sang, traveled, loved; and was known as a kind, loving, spiritual compassionate woman of faith. Everyone who knew her loved her and shared in her joy of life. Karen was very dedicated to her family, friends, ministry, volunteer work and her service to her community and other visually impaired men and women.  Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME., 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Friday at 10 a.m. in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Scleroderma Foundation by visiting www. Scleroderma.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
