LAMIA KAREN L. (KALBAUGH)

Age 46, of Dormont, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Mother of Michael Lamia, Jr.; daughter of Robert A. Kalbaugh III and the late Bonnie; sister of Lori (John) Kalbaugh, Andrea (Shane) Kalbaugh, and Robert M. (Michelle) Kalbaugh; companion of John Frey; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; granddaughter of Robert A. Kalbaugh, Jr. and Catherine Kalbaugh and the late Ira (Bud) Manke and Evelyn Manke. Karen touched many lives and hearts through her beautiful smile and laughter. Her caring and thoughtful ways will be deeply missed. She will forever be in our hearts. A Memorial Service will be held at a later time. Arrangements by SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Rd. (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, PA 15235. The family requests that donations be made to the funeral home to assist with the funeral expenses.