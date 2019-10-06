|
LEWIS KAREN L.
Age 76, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 30, 2019. She will be dearly missed by her family. She was a wonderful mother, sister and friend. She was an avid animal lover, loved to play video poker and to garden and see things grow. She also loved to watch football and was a true Steelers fan. She is retired from Carnegie Mellon University where she spent many years being an Administrative Assistant to professors and assisting students during their collegiate journey. She was born on January 30, 1943, in Universal, PA, daughter of the late Andrew and Cora Svoboda. She is survived by her sister, Andrea Zummo, and her three children and their families: daughter, Tracy Evilsizer and husband, John of Harrison City, PA; and two sons, Timothy Lewis of North Bessemer, PA and Brian Lewis and wife, Kristin of Plum Borough, PA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jake, Sommer, Colin, Abby, Jayden, Nico and Damian. As per her final wishes, arrangements have been made for cremation. Arrangements are under the direction of the HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 512 Grant Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209. Online condolences maybe shared at www.healyhahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019