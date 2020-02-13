|
POUCH KAREN L. (KAISER)
Age 70, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of 48 years to the late James. E. Pouch; loving mother of James (Deana) Pouch, Joseph Pouch, and Jamie (Tom) Bisbey; loving Grandma of Joseph, Jr., Sarah, Ella, and Clela. Family and friends welcome Saturday 10 a.m. - 12 noon WM. SLATER & SONS, INC. (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 where a Memorial Service will be held Saturday 12 noon. Burial will be private to the family. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020