KAREN L. (KAISER) POUCH

POUCH KAREN L. (KAISER)

Age 70, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of 48 years to the late James. E. Pouch; loving mother of James (Deana) Pouch, Joseph Pouch, and Jamie (Tom) Bisbey; loving Grandma of Joseph, Jr., Sarah, Ella, and Clela. Family and friends welcome Saturday 10 a.m. - 12 noon WM. SLATER & SONS, INC. (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 where a Memorial Service will be held Saturday 12 noon. Burial will be private to the family. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
