KAREN L. (TANO) ROSENBLATT

KAREN L. (TANO) ROSENBLATT Obituary
ROSENBLATT KAREN L. (TANO)

Age 68, of Shaler Twp., on March 11, 2019. Karen was the beloved wife of William C. Rosenblatt; mother of Heather DiGregory (Gregory), Michael Rosenblatt (Leah); daughter of the late Robert Tano (M. Joyce) and Donna Vidt Tano; sister of Leslie "Cookie" Cashell (Christopher), Kathy Nwranski (Donald), Robert Tano (Sue), Gary Tano (Jennifer); grandmother of Giuliana, Sarina, Daniella DiGregory, Jonathan and Abigail Rosenblatt. Celebrate Karen's life with her family on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15232. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
