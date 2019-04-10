Home

Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
KAREN L. SIMMEN

KAREN L. SIMMEN Obituary
SIMMEN KAREN L.

Age 60, of McKeesport, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 8, 2019; beloved sister of Dale (Max) Woodhall; loving aunt to Jaime Thomas, Bobby Cunha, and Carl Cunha; also survived by her longtime companion, Bill Harp; preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mary Elizabeth (Gregg) Simmen; sister, Gail Cunha; and nephew, Henry Woodhall. Karen worked as a desk clerk at North Versailles Bowling Center for over 40 years. Friends will be received Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of Shaw & Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. 


www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
