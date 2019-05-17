LITZINGER KAREN

Age 74, of Pitcairn, died Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh on October 8, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Bungert Argall. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dave Litzinger; sons, David (Annie) Litzinger of Irwin and Brian (Maria) Litzinger of Apex, NC; grandchildren, Elise and Brendan Litzinger; sisters, Arlene (the late George) Saula of Grampian, PA and Melanie (William) Hansen of North Huntingdon, PA; nieces and nephews, Shani (Dane) Germuska, Shara Hopkins, Brent (Chrissy) Hansen and Brynn (Phil) Morgan and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Karen was a devout family-oriented person…family always came first. She and her husband, Dave, visited Hawaii (which was Karen's lifelong dream) for their fortieth wedding anniversary. Family and friends will be received at STRIFFLER'S OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, 412 678 6177) on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with her nephew, Brent Hansen, officiating. Entombment will follow. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.