CAMPBELL KAREN M. (O'SHELL)
Karen M. (O'Shell) Campbell, age 65, of Cranberry Twp., formerly of Duquesne, PA, passed away after a 12 month battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer on October 25, 2019. Karen is survived by beloved daughter, Ashley Nicole Campbell (Matt Moses); cherished granddaughter, Hadley Nicole Moses; her loving sister, Cathy (Craig) Goodwill and brother, Wallace (Mary) O'Shell; as well as her nephew, Scott (Dawn) Butler, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Lois O'Shell. Karen was a proud graduate of Duquesne High School Class of 1972. She was a Senior Tax Preparer for H&R Block, where she celebrated 41 years of service. Her claim to fame was never filing an extension in all of those years. Karen was a landlord for 20 years and she cherished her tenants, treating them like family. A Special Thank You to Andy Guntrum, her handyman, for all his years of service which meant the world to her. Karen was a 10-year volunteer with Exceptional Adventures and she enjoyed spending each New Year's Eve with her special group. The Salvation Army also held a special place in her heart. Karen enjoyed her home away from home in Rolling Greens Village, Ocala, FL, and taking trips with her best friend of 55 years, Donna Rohach. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, October 29, in the funeral home. Interment in Jefferson Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019