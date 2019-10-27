Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KAREN CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAREN M. (O'SHELL) CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KAREN M. (O'SHELL) CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL KAREN M. (O'SHELL)

Karen M. (O'Shell) Campbell, age 65, of Cranberry Twp., formerly of Duquesne, PA, passed away after a 12 month battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer on October 25, 2019. Karen is survived by beloved daughter, Ashley Nicole Campbell (Matt Moses); cherished granddaughter, Hadley Nicole Moses; her loving sister, Cathy (Craig) Goodwill and brother, Wallace (Mary) O'Shell; as well as her nephew, Scott (Dawn) Butler, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Lois O'Shell. Karen was a proud graduate of Duquesne High School Class of 1972. She was a Senior Tax Preparer for H&R Block, where she celebrated 41 years of service. Her claim to fame was never filing an extension in all of those years. Karen was a landlord for 20 years and she cherished her tenants, treating them like family. A Special Thank You to Andy Guntrum, her handyman, for all his years of service which meant the world to her. Karen was a 10-year volunteer with Exceptional Adventures and she enjoyed spending each New Year's Eve with her special group. The Salvation Army also held a special place in her heart. Karen enjoyed her home away from home in Rolling Greens Village, Ocala, FL, and taking trips with her best friend of 55 years, Donna Rohach. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.  at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A  funeral service will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, October 29,  in the funeral home. Interment in Jefferson Memorial Park.  Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KAREN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now