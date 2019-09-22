Home

POWERED BY

Services
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for KAREN GUTHRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAREN MARIE GUTHRIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KAREN MARIE GUTHRIE Obituary
GUTHRIE KAREN MARIE

Passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019.  She was born on St. Patrick's day in Japan, the daughter of a U.S. Air Force family. She grew up in various cities throughout the United States but considered Pittsburgh, the city of her paternal ancestors, her home. Karen was self-determined her whole life. She graduated from Duquesne University and dedicated her life to educating children. She later received her masters degree in library science and accepted a position as a librarian in the Pittsburgh school district.  One of Karen's greatest contributions while there was obtaining a grant from the Heart of America foundation to upgrade the library at Woolslair Elementary and worked tirelessly to help accomplish the improvements. Karen was a loving daughter and sister, a doting aunt and a loyal friend. She will live on in the fond memories of her loved ones. In addition to her devotion to children, Karen loved animals. If you would like to provide a memorial offering to Karen, she would be honored if you made a donation to kittyqueencatrescue.com in her name. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville.


www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KAREN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now