|
|
GUTHRIE KAREN MARIE
Passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. She was born on St. Patrick's day in Japan, the daughter of a U.S. Air Force family. She grew up in various cities throughout the United States but considered Pittsburgh, the city of her paternal ancestors, her home. Karen was self-determined her whole life. She graduated from Duquesne University and dedicated her life to educating children. She later received her masters degree in library science and accepted a position as a librarian in the Pittsburgh school district. One of Karen's greatest contributions while there was obtaining a grant from the Heart of America foundation to upgrade the library at Woolslair Elementary and worked tirelessly to help accomplish the improvements. Karen was a loving daughter and sister, a doting aunt and a loyal friend. She will live on in the fond memories of her loved ones. In addition to her devotion to children, Karen loved animals. If you would like to provide a memorial offering to Karen, she would be honored if you made a donation to kittyqueencatrescue.com in her name. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville.
www.dalessandroltd.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019