McGOWAN KAREN (KALYN)

Age 57, peacefully at her Windgap home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of John "Jack" McGowan; mother of Ryan (Bethany) McGowan, Matthew (Shelly Boord) McGowan and Kelly (Nicholas Corwin) McGowan; cherished grandmother of Casey, Hannah and Samuel; daughter of Logan and the late Eileen (Kalyn); sister of Richard (Patty), Janice and the late Gary Kalyn; also survived by nieces and nephews. Karen was a loving and devoted mother and she will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. FRIDAY, April 12, 2019 at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. John of God Parish the Church of St. Mary's. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Karen's name to a .

