MURPHY KAREN (KRAUSE)

A Loving Wife, Mother, and "Nana." Karen entered the kingdom of her Lord on July 9, 2019. She passed suddenly due to complications resulting from her long, arduous battle with cancer. Karen was a long-time resident of the Hays section of Pittsburgh. A 1972 graduate of South High School, Karen was best known for her musical accomplishments, both in the entertainment industry and in Catholic liturgy. As a young lady, Karen performed as a vocalist and keyboardist in entertainment venues across Western Pennsylvania. Later, Karen found her true calling when she became a liturgical musician in the Catholic Church. She began that career at Holy Angels Church in Hays during the late 1970s. She then joined the music program at St. Mark's in McKees Rocks and went on to St. Peter's in the South Side. Her religious music career concluded where it all began, as a seasoned organist and choir director. Karen re-joined the music program at Holy Angels as their music coordinator. Karen will be sadly missed by many, whose hearts she affectionately touched with her sweet, melodic voice and that smile - oh, that breathtaking smile - that would light up any room and bring joy to everyone she met. Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Marie Dieterich; father, John Krause; and grandmother, Elizabeth Verrone. Karen is survived by her forever loving husband, Don "Murph" Murphy; son, Christopher Carter (Mari); stepdaughter, April Murphy (Michael); aunt, Rosaleen "Ro" Korpiel; grandson, William "Bubby" Carter; and granddaughters, Elsie "Ellis" Carter and Vivian Tofias. Family and friends received on Monday from 7-9 p.m. and Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Holy Angels R.C. Church, in Hays. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.