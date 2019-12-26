|
LOVE KAREN P.
Age 69, on Friday, December 20, 2019, of Baldwin. Wife of the late Karl Allen Love; beloved mother of Lee Ann Kozlowski (Joe Mower), Michael Kozlowski (Cindy), Kenneth C. Love and the late Karl E. Love; loving grandmother of Christopher Love, Karl, Mia, Nicholas Love and Joshua Guggie; great-grandmother of Noah A. Love and Allison Guggie; sister of Sandra (late Robert) Prisby. Family and friends received Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 2 p.m. until time of Funeral Prayers at 4 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME. Karen enjoyed gardening, ceramics and couponing. Send condolences to:
www.readshawfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019