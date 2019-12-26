Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
KAREN P. LOVE

KAREN P. LOVE Obituary
LOVE KAREN P.

Age 69, on Friday, December 20, 2019, of Baldwin. Wife of the late Karl Allen Love; beloved mother of Lee Ann Kozlowski (Joe Mower), Michael Kozlowski (Cindy), Kenneth C. Love and the late Karl E. Love; loving grandmother of Christopher Love, Karl, Mia, Nicholas Love and Joshua Guggie; great-grandmother of Noah A. Love and Allison Guggie; sister of Sandra (late Robert) Prisby. Family and friends received Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 2 p.m. until time of Funeral Prayers at 4 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME. Karen enjoyed gardening, ceramics and couponing. Send condolences to:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
