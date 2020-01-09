|
|
CARDEN KAREN R.
Karen R. Carden, 60, of Harmar Township passed away at her home on Tuesday evening, January 7, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh on February 8, 1959, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Albert and Katherine Rita (Sullivan) Ludwig; beloved wife of the late Thomas Carden; loving mother of Thomas (Elissa) Carden of Gibsonia and Amanda Carden of Cheswick; grandmother of Dylan Carden; dear sister of Susan (John) Lehaney of Greensulfer Springs, W.V., Thomas (Gail) Ludwig of Monroeville, Judy (John) Antonucci of Pittsburgh, Jamie Ludwig of Pittsburgh, and Richard (Maria) Ludwig of Greenville, PA. She is also survived by her four-legged friend, Max. Karen was a member of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, the beach, and her family. A longtime employee of the Oakmont and Verona Giant Eagle for 32 years, she served as Department Manager of the Deli until her illness. Friends and relatives will be received on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, January 10, 2020, 10:30 a.m. St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020