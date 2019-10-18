Home

Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
A devoted wife and wonderful mother, sister and friend, was welcomed into heaven by her parents, Albert and Joan Miller on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from UPMC Shadyside after a valiant battle with cancer. Karen, 46, was born in Sewickley on October 29, 1972. She married the love of her life, Mark Ray, on May 30, 2003. She is survived by her cherished husband of 16 years, Mark Ray; their two devoted daughters, Samantha Joan and Sydney Michele Ray; her brother and sister-in-law, Al and Heidi Miller; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Christine and Joseph Ray all of Robinson; brother-in-law, Joseph and Carrie Ray; sister-in-law, Korey and Aaron Clegg; her best friend, Janice Zvaleny; and her Bassett/Lab mix, Cooper; numerous nieces, nephews and many good friends. Karen was a lifelong resident of Moon Township and a member of St. Margaret Mary Church. She was a 1991 graduate of Moon Area High School, a 1995 graduate of Kent State University with Bachelor's in Accounting and obtained her CPA while working for UPMC. She was a member of various professional accounting organizations. Karen was an avid reader, a Stephen King fan and was known to read a book in one evening. She was brilliant, taking her SAT's in 7th grade. She also was an animal lover. Her most important job was her devotion to her daughters. They were her life. She supported them in gymnastics, theater, dance and softball to mention a few. Visitation Saturday, 6-8 and Sunday, 2-4, 6-8 at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd., where prayers will be recited on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Margaret Mary Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. You left this world too soon. Our hearts are saddened, and we don't know how we will face tomorrow without you. Please keep our family in prayer.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
