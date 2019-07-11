RAZUMIC KAREN

There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under Heaven...A time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance...Ecclesiastes 3:1,4 NIV. Of Jefferson Hills, Karen Ann (Ross) Razumic, age 66, born February 28, 1953, passed on July 7, 2019. Karen is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, David; also survived by father, William C. Ross, Sr.; brothers, William C. (Debbie) Ross, Jr. and Mark A. (Josephine) Ross; sisters-in-law, Linda (Jeff) Kelly and Laurie (Jim) Rushin; along with nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded by her mother, Isabelle Ross. Karen will be missed by her four-legged puppy, Shelby, and all their walks and playtime. A graduate of Penn Hills Class of '71. Worked at PA American Water for over 43 years. Member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, was on Altar Guild and taught Sunday School. Enjoyed walks in South Park with Dave and Shelby, reading, helping in the garden and soap operas. Karen had a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and lost. Per Karen's request, no visitation or memorial services. Entrusted to the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. Memorial contributions may be sent to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 418 Maxwell Drive, Pittsburgh, 15236 or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, 15237. Private inurnment at Jefferson Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.