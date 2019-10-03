Home

KAREN (WAGNER) ROUSE

Sadly on Sunday, September 22, 2019, age 81, of Ravenna, OH, passed away at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born December 21, 1937, in Fairmont, WV, a daughter of the late George S. and Helen (Gooding) Wagner. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. James Ham and her second husband of 21 years, Lee Rouse. Karen loved life, traveling to many parts of the world and shopping. She made many friends and memories along the way.  Rather than just being a tourist, Karen made it a point to learn the various customs and history of the destinations she visited. An avid researcher, she documented her travels within books and memorabilia purchased along the journey. She was a student of genealogy, researching and producing voluminous books on the history of her family and those families of the people she loved.  A kind soul to all and a "little girl" at heart……she will be missed. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jim Ham (Sharon), Scott Ham (Alisa), Chris Ham and Schelly Joyce (Bob); grandchildren, Kirsten, Morgan, Brittan, Connor, Caitlin, Alex, Gavin, Parker, Madissan, Amanda and Brooke; and many Wagner cousins and, friends. The family is celebrating her life during a private service. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
