RUTTER KAREN (BATISTA)
Karen (Batista) Rutter, a wonderful doting grandma, 68, a life-long resident of Neville Island, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, October 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 22, 1951 to Guido Batista and the late Mabel (Clawson) Batista. Karen married the love of her life, Richard E. Rutter on her birthday, September 22, 1990. In addition to her father and husband, she is the beloved mother of Alison (Doug) Upton and the late Stacy L. Janeda; the devoted grandmother of Justin, Kaylee, MacKenzie Janeda, Maeve Upton, and the late Neil Janeda; cherished sister of Ken Batista, Patrice Russell, Donald Batista and Jan Harper; aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Karen was a member of St. Joseph church and retired in July of 2017 from PNC Bank at the Pittsburgh Corporate Center in Government Compliance. Karen's whole world was centered around giving and caring for others. She adored raising her grandchildren and took loving care of her Dad. Her hobby was tending to her flower garden. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. where prayers will be recited on Monday at 1:00 p.m. followed by Mass at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Family suggests donations in her name to the NPCF (National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation), PO Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502, https://www.npcf.us.
