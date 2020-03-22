LUFFEY KAREN S.

Age 71, of McMurray, PA, formerly of Etna, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born on October 13, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Dolores and Robert Ambrass. Beloved wife to James Luffey for 49 years. Loving mother to Patricia (James) Hyde and Susan (Maximus) Mbah. Cherished grandmother to Cameron and Connor Hyde and Victoria, Madison, Chase Mbah. Karen will also be dearly missed by a family friend, William Barker. Karen was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with her husband, Jim, watching their grandchildren's sporting events. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.