SWENSON KAREN

LOST: Our Karen Swenson, June 2, 2019. We Bid her Farewell with all our love; and Godspeed in Peaceful Painless Rest, 11:00 a.m. that morning with her family, as she journeyed home. Our world is broken, the center of our existence is misplaced without you. You entered this world in Erie, PA, April 30, 1942, to Ray and Ruth Rastatter; as Karen Elizabeth Bernadette Rastatter, the little sister of Richard. Growing up in Sewickley, and moving on to Edinboro State College sharpened your love of literature, and your sense of humanity. You captured the heart of Swen in 1962, marrying him in 1963. You gave him daughters, Gretchen Wessel and Kirsten Meister. Throughout your life you shared your love of people, new places and horizons with your love of art, an awesome sense of color, and a thirst for reading. You nurtured that in your grandchildren, Jack Wessel, Margaret Wessel, and Eric Meister. Yet while we have lost you for now, to rejoin your parents and brother, we are blessed by all that you gave us; all that you were, and all the joy you imparted. Rest in the grace of God; for a life well lived, and a world bettered during your abbreviated presence. You are now and forevermore a part of our lives and loving memories. FOUND: Karen Swenson (KEBRS), In the cradle of Gods Grace. The Interment Service was conducted at the Sewickley Cemetery Chapel by Rev. Walter Pietschmann on Saturday, June 8, 2019, followed by a Celebration of Life Luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Myasthenia Gravis Assoc. of Western PA, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh; or reach out to someone in need as she would, as an extension of her giving spirit. Please sign Karen's online guestbook at www.hatheway-tedesco.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to DICKSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 130 N. 2nd St., Conneaut Lake, PA, Rocco R. Tedesco III, Supervisor.