KOHLER KARIE A.
On June 1, 2019 age 43, of Pittsburgh, died suddenly. She is survived by her father James Kohler; mother, Sandra (John) Hilson. She is the sister of Julie Kohler-Latorre (William), John (Melody) Hilson, Kelly (D'Angelo Miller) Hilson; niece of Mary (Brian) McGinley, Valerie Irvin; aunt of John, Helena, Gianna and D'Angelo; and will be missed by many cousins, friends and loving dog, Ducy. Friends received at McCABE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Ave., Bloomfield on Friday, 1-5 p.m. where services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019