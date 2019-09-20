Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KARISSA FERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KARISSA N. FERRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KARISSA N. FERRY Obituary
FERRY KARISSA N.

Age 26, of Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Mother of Jack McIntyre. Daughter of Jennifer S. Ferry and Patrick J. Puskar. Sister of Brandon, Christian, Tylor, Victoria, Ryan and Aidan. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, September 22nd at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, where a Funeral Service will be held on Sunday at 8 p.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KARISSA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo J Henney Funeral Home
Download Now