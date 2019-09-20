|
|
FERRY KARISSA N.
Age 26, of Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Mother of Jack McIntyre. Daughter of Jennifer S. Ferry and Patrick J. Puskar. Sister of Brandon, Christian, Tylor, Victoria, Ryan and Aidan. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, September 22nd at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, where a Funeral Service will be held on Sunday at 8 p.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019