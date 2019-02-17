Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Eastmont
1229 Jefferson Heights Road
Penn Hills, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Eastmont
1229 Jefferson Heights Road
Penn Hills, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KARL NORMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KARL ALLEN NORMAN


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
KARL ALLEN NORMAN Obituary
NORMAN KARL ALLEN

Age 60 of Verona, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019. Karl is survived by his loving wife, Denise; his children, KJ and Keri; and his grandchildren, Gaven and Ariona. Karl leaves behind a large family, including his in-laws, his father, six siblings, many nieces and nephews, and his friends. Karl was a 1976 graduate of Norwin High School, a master machinist and business owner, he loved his pets, traveling, history, and classic cars. The family wishes to express their gratitude to UPMC St. Margaret's and Canterbury Place for the care of our beloved. The memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Eastmont, 1229 Jefferson Heights Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235. Visitation starts at 1 p.m. with the memorial service following at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy and/or donations may be sent to: 322 Mall Boulevard #116, Monroeville, PA, 15146. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.