NORMAN KARL ALLEN

Age 60 of Verona, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019. Karl is survived by his loving wife, Denise; his children, KJ and Keri; and his grandchildren, Gaven and Ariona. Karl leaves behind a large family, including his in-laws, his father, six siblings, many nieces and nephews, and his friends. Karl was a 1976 graduate of Norwin High School, a master machinist and business owner, he loved his pets, traveling, history, and classic cars. The family wishes to express their gratitude to UPMC St. Margaret's and Canterbury Place for the care of our beloved. The memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Eastmont, 1229 Jefferson Heights Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235. Visitation starts at 1 p.m. with the memorial service following at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy and/or donations may be sent to: 322 Mall Boulevard #116, Monroeville, PA, 15146. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com