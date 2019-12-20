|
MEYERS KARL F.
Stockbroker (1933 - 2019) age 86, died peacefully at home December 17, after a long and debilitating illness. A stockbroker for all of his adult life, Karl was the devoted son of the late Alvin and Belle Meyers, loving father of four children, five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Rachel Meyers, his wife of nearly 41 years, described him as a modest, compassionate and gentle man who cared deeply for his family and his Jewish faith. She said her mother, 102-year-old Carolyn Goldberg, was his biggest fan. "Karl had a keen moral fiber," Rachel said. "But also a dry wit and a penchant for gentle kidding." A Pittsburgh native and graduate of Peabody High School and the University of Pittsburgh, class of 1954, Karl spent two years in the United States Army, primarily as a cryptographer in Taiwan after the Korean War. He founded the stock brokerage firm of Babbitt Meyers & Company in the Union Trust Building in the late 1960s and later was a vice president at several investment firms, including UBS Paine Webber, ending his career at Merrill Lynch in 2000. William A. Luttner, a friend and business colleague for 37 years, said Karl's guiding business principal was client advocacy. "Be careful with your client's money, Karl would always say," Luttner recalled. "Don't sacrifice quality for yield. Make patient decisions; the market is open everyday, he would add. Commonsense advice that isn't so common." Karl is survived by his daughter, Beth Plotkins (Bob) of Kensington, MD and three sons, Alan (Sharon) of Pittsburgh, Andrew (Megan) of Denver and Noah (Kara) of Washington, DC; and five grandchildren, Leah Plotkins, Jesse Meyers, Liesl Meyers, Anabelle Meyers and Ben Meyers. Services at Rodef Shalom Temple, 4905 Fifth Avenue (at Morewood) on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation at Temple one hour prior to services, (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment Homewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Jewish Family and Children Service's, 5743 Bartlett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or Squirrel Hill Food Pantry, c/o JFCS, 5743 Bartlett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or Hebrew Free Loan Association, 4307 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com