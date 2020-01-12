|
PFEFFER KARL J.
Almighty God in his infinite wisdom called Karl J. "Pep" Pfeffer to his side on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the age 91. He resided in Bellevue all of his life and recently was a resident of Hampton Fields Village in Allison Park at the time of his death. He was a life long friend of Margaret "Annie" Davis who preceded him in death on September 23, 2009. Karl was born in Bellevue to the late Michael and Mary (Komarek) Pfeffer; brother of the late Marie (Pfeffer) Koerner Veden; Uncle to her three surviving sons, James (Margaret) Koerner, Col. Ret. Michael (Debra) Koerner and David (Dr. Deborah) Koerner, and their families. He graduated from Duquesne University with a Bachelor's Degree in 1951 and continued as a Professional Consultant helping people with various legal matters until the time of his death. Much of this work was done pro bono. He was a devoted Christian and a truly loving and charitable person. He was a member of the Church of the Assumption, and served as a long time usher and is well remembered by his fellow ushers. Family and friends received Friday, January 17, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the Church of the Assumption, 45 North Sprague Ave., Bellevue. Interment will follow in Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. A lunch will follow interment to celebrate Karl's life at Carmody's Grille, 4905 Grand Ave., Neville Island. Please come and share your memories with us. "Good night and thank you to all whom have touched my life!" Pep.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020