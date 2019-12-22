|
PHILLIPS KARLA HENNINGS
Karla Hennings Phillips, 80, of Naples, FL, and formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, died on December 18, 2019, in Naples, FL from complications following surgery. Born in St. Louis, MO, Karla attended elementary schools in St. Louis before moving to Washington, D.C. where she attended the Sidwell Friends School and later George Washington University. Karla was predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth S. Hennings; her stepfather, The Honorable Thomas C. Hennings, Jr.; and her sister, Sue Gallagher. She is survived by her husband, Larry Phillips of Naples, FL; son, Andrew Phillips of Naples, FL; son, John Dean; daughter-in-law, Dodi Dean; and grandchildren, Franny Dean, Sally Dean, and Molly Dean, all of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Numerous close cousins and nephews also survive her. A beautiful, wonderful woman with a killer smile, Karla was a strong woman who accepted the challenges that life brought with grace and humility, and she will always be remembered for her empathy and wonderfully-strange sense of humor. Karla loved reading and was extremely active until her recent health problems. There will be no viewing and the funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to either NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) of Collier County, Inc., 6216 Trail Blvd., Bldg. C, Naples, FL 34108 or The Shelter for Abused Women and Children, P.O. Box 10102, Naples, FL 34108. For online condolences, please visit fullernaples.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019