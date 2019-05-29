Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
KARLIE MARIE WEIMER

Age 25, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Beloved daughter of William D. (Vicki) Weimer and Rachael (Dan) Buckholt; loving sister of Katarina "Kat" Weimer, Seairra Weimer, Cody Buckholt, Hailey and Shawn Lindsey, Tyler, Pacey and Carson Daniels; cherished granddaughter of Thelma and the late William A. Weimer, Rich and Roseanne Stanizzo and the late Sue Anne Stanizzo; loving niece of Jason (Ginny) Weimer and Russell (Chrissy) Stanizzo; also survived by numerous cousins and their families. Karlie fought a courageous battle with Juvenile Diabetes, while being a full-time student with a full-time job. Family and friends welcome Thursday 2-8 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. until time of Service at 1 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Burial to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
