DOBAY KAROLY "KARL" JOHN

Age 79, of Economy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 23, 1939; son of the late Charles and Anna Irene Dobay; beloved husband to Jean Dobay, whom he married on Dec. 27, 1986; loving father of Dennis, David, Dr. Karoly, Dr. Kristin Dobay, Karla Pitts, Kari Kryszak, David Madden, Maryann Ryan, and Kyle Dobay; proud grandpa of 18; and dear brother of Veronica Javens. Karl loved most any sport. He was a star team member on Sharon High School's undefeated football and baseball teams. He loved playing golf and won the Seniors championship at Connoquenessing Country Club. Karl was the first in his family to graduate from college (Lafayette University) and one of the first metallurgists to receive an MBA (Penn State University). Shortly after graduation, Karl accepted a top secret position with RCA where he worked on the famous Missile Man Project. In 1986, he started his own company selling metalworking oils and lubricants which is still operational today. Karl loved people and people loved him. He especially loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was great at remembering names, conversations and would always make a point of following up with people who were having difficult times. He had a great sense of humor, loved to jitter bug and play cards. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. Family and friends will be received Friday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Ingomar United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karoly's name to Abukloi (A High School in South Sudan at PO Box 225, Lightfoot, VA 23090) or Ingomar United Methodist Church.