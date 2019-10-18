|
GRISWOLD KATHARINE (LOCKHART)
Of Rector, PA died peacefully at her home in Easton, MD surrounded by her husband and children at dusk on October 15th. Katharine, known to her family and friends a Katie, was born October 19, 1946 to the late George Dilworth Lockhart and Katharine Frazer Lockhart of Shadyside. She attended Ellis School, Masters School of Dobbs Ferry, New York and Mt. Vernon Junior College where she studied Chemistry. Throughout her life Katie volunteered and contributed to community organizations impacting the lives of those around her. While living in Pittsburgh she enjoyed supporting the Center for the Arts School, Children's Institute of Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Ballet and Seeders and Weeders Garden Club. After moving to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Katie became actively involved in organizations such as The Talbot County Historical Society, Academy Art Museum, Talbot Hospice, The Talbot County Garden Club and The Country School Parents' Association. Gardening was a passionate love of Katie's, culminating with her Easton home being featured on the Maryland Garden Tour and being archived by the Smithsonian Institute. Having grown as a ballet dancer Katie was a lifelong supporter of performing arts and was an avid collector of both still life and plein-aire paintings. Katie is survived by her husband, G. Dwight Moore; daughter, Katharine Wainwright; son, Harris E. Wainwright, III; daughter, Emily Reed Griswold Larkin; and grandsons, Reed Alan Larkin and Rowan James Larkin. She was predeceased in death by brother, John Frazer Lockhart and Pauline Lockhart Palumbo. Funeral services will take place Tuesda,y October 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Shadyside Presbyterian Church followed by a private family burial. A reception will follow at the Pittsburgh Golf Club. Donations in lieu of flowers, can be sent to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. freyvogelfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019