ANSWAY KATHERINE A.

Age 97, of Middletown, formerly of Carnegie, PA, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Carolyn Croxton Slane Hospice Residence. She was a member of Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Middletown. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley Answay; a sister, Ann Kraftician; and a son-in-law, Richard A. Foriska. Katherine is survived by her loving daughters, Paula Foriska of Milton, Amelia Answay of Middletown and Susan Answay of FL; one grandchild, Richard S. Foriska; several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Middletown with the Rev. Ted Keating officiating. Viewing will be in the narthex of the church from 10:15 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Scott Township, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Katherine's name may be made to Carolyn's House, Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg PA 17110. The family has entrusted the MATINCHEK FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Middletown to handle the funeral arrangements. To send condolences online, please visit www.matinchekfuneralhome.com