Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHERINE BARCELLINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHERINE A. (SHEHADY) BARCELLINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHERINE A. (SHEHADY) BARCELLINO Obituary
BARCELLINO KATHERINE A. (SHEHADY)

Katherine A. (Shehady) Barcellino, age 80, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Beloved wife for 61 years of David "Leo" Barcellino; loving mother of Dana (Bill) Titus and Jeffrey (Carla) Barcellino; grandmother of Gregory, Ashley (Mike), Christina (Tim) and Karrie (Josh); great-grandmother of Hunter, Vada, Kinley, Arabella and Gabby; sister of Adele, Fred, Rick, Tom and the late Charlie, Wade, Jim, Alice and Evie; sister-in-law of Dolores "Mae", Roseann, Eileen, Larry and the late Nino. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Unity Community Church, 215 Unity Center Rd., Plum. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
Download Now