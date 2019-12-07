|
|
BARCELLINO KATHERINE A. (SHEHADY)
Katherine A. (Shehady) Barcellino, age 80, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Beloved wife for 61 years of David "Leo" Barcellino; loving mother of Dana (Bill) Titus and Jeffrey (Carla) Barcellino; grandmother of Gregory, Ashley (Mike), Christina (Tim) and Karrie (Josh); great-grandmother of Hunter, Vada, Kinley, Arabella and Gabby; sister of Adele, Fred, Rick, Tom and the late Charlie, Wade, Jim, Alice and Evie; sister-in-law of Dolores "Mae", Roseann, Eileen, Larry and the late Nino. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Unity Community Church, 215 Unity Center Rd., Plum. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019