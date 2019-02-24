CLAY KATHERINE A.

Age 94, of McKeesport, died February 21, 2019. She was born in Wilmington, Delaware on October 8, 1924, to the late Matthew and Margaret Lucy Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late William F. Clay; and her daughter, the late Margaret Mary "Maggie" Clay. She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish for many years and was a retired intake coordinator from Mon Yough Community Mental Health Services of McKeesport. She enjoyed going to the gym every day, but she loved spending time with her family more. She is survived by her sons, W. Matthew "Matt" (Donna) Clay of Greensburg, Michael (Lori) Clay of White Oak, and Robert (Margaret) Clay of West Mifflin; grandchildren, William Russin (Vivian) Clay, Katherine Jean (Phillip) Horrell, Rick Blose, Jacy Keenan, Tara (Eric Castaneda) Clay, Lindsay Nicole Clay, and Natalie Ann (Robert) Adams; great-grandchildren, Phillip, Alex, Daniela, Cruz, Vada, and Nolan. Friends and family will be received at STRIFFLER'S OF WHITE OAK CREMATION & MORTUARY SERVICES, INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, Supervisor 412-678-6177) on Monday, February 25, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Parish, 2515 Versailles Ave., McKeesport, PA 15132. Burial will follow. To share a memory or condolence visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.