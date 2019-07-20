Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
KATHERINE A. (KEOUGH) HARNEY

HARNEY KATHERINE A. (KEOUGH)

Age 80 of Monroeville, passed away at home on July 18, 2019. Beloved wife of James R. Harney; loving mother of Sean (Pamela) Harney; sister of Louis F. (Ilene) Keough, Jr., Margaret M. (Anthony) Bolen, Elizabeth A. (Paul) Kontul and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Louis F. Keough, Sr. and Agnes G. (Kinsel) Keough and brother, James C. Keough. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at North American Martyrs Parish at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 20, 2019
