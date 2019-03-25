|
KREUTZER KATHERINE A.
On Sunday, March 24, 2019, age 73, of West View. Beloved wife of the late Anthony G. Kreutzer; mother of Barbara (Jeffrey) Ondich; stepmother of Cindy (Matthew) McCauley, Cathy (Tery) Taylor, Kim (Greg) Steliotes, Carolyn (Richard) Roehm; grandmother of Ryan, Meghan and Allison McCauley, Justin, Nathan and Andy Taylor, Dean, Rachel and Michael Steliotes, Samantha, Ricky and Chrisie Roehm, Shane Ondich, Shelby (Shawn) Booth, Shacoby and Sheyanne Ondich; great-grandmother of Eliana Booth; sister of Barbara (Jim) Luff, Rose (Walt) Carpenter, Sue (Greg) Yocca, David (Deanna Poland) Bevan, Don (Mary) Bevan, Peggy (Cal) Frederick and Doug (Joan Keller) Bevan. Friends received on Tuesday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 9 p.m., at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday (Notice of time later).
www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019