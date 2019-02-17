SNYDER KATHERINE B. (WINDHAGER)

Age 90, formerly of Castle Shannon, died peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019. Known to many as Aunt or Grandma Kay, she loved movies, singing, playing cards, the theatre, the Hilltoppers and especially loved to travel (she and her husband went on over thirty five cruises). Kay is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Leo H. Snyder, her loving sister Lois (Fred) Hartner, cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, many friends and her devoted caregiver Mary. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Catherine (Buchinger) Windhager and brothers Harry, George (Buzz) and Robert Windhager. There will be no public visitation. Friends will be received and a memorial service will be held in the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to . Please send condolences to

