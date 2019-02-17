QUIGLEY KATHERINE D. (KARCH)

Age 83, of Hampton Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Born March 3, 1935 in Westview, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Catherine (Kulak) Karch and wife of the late Edward J. Quigley. Katherine worked was a secretary at La Roche College and a custodian with Hampton School District. She was a member of St. Catherine of Sweden Roman Catholic Church. She liked gardening and walking. She enjoyed flowers, dogs and nature. She is survived by her children, Edward P., of Allison Park; John M., of Mercer; Sharon J. and Michael P.; grandson, Colton J. Augustine, of Kittanning; brother, Paul T. Karch, of Valencia and sister, Joan C. Steckman, of Arizona. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Quigley and brother, Milton Karch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February, 18, 2019 at St. Catherine of Sweden Roman Catholic Church, 2554 Wildwood Road in Allison Park. She will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw. Please visit www.kingfuneralhome.com.