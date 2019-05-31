GANNIS KATHERINE "KAY"

Age 80, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of 62 years to John G.; loving mom to John G. (Kathy), Kim (Jeff) and Martina Thomas; proud Grammy to Alexis and Cassie; sister of Glenn (Helen) Guthrie and the late Donald (survived by Fay) Little, Barb Brletich, and Roger (survived by Starr) Guthrie; sister-in-law of Ed (Mae) Gannis and the late George Gannis and Catherine (Steve) Mihalchik; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends. Kay was well known for her service to Brentwood Boro as the longtime tax collector and boro councilwoman. The Gannis family would like to thank the staff of Mt. Vernon of South Park, Asbury Heights and Family Hospice & Palliative Care for the compassionate care they gave Kay over the last six years. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to - Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201 Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com