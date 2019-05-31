Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHERINE GANNIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHERINE "KAY" GANNIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KATHERINE "KAY" GANNIS Obituary
GANNIS KATHERINE "KAY"

Age 80, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of 62 years to John G.; loving mom to John G. (Kathy), Kim (Jeff) and Martina Thomas; proud Grammy to Alexis and Cassie; sister of Glenn (Helen) Guthrie and the late Donald (survived by Fay) Little, Barb Brletich, and Roger (survived by Starr) Guthrie; sister-in-law of Ed (Mae) Gannis and the late George Gannis and Catherine (Steve) Mihalchik; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.  Kay was well known for her service to Brentwood Boro as the longtime tax collector and boro councilwoman. The Gannis family would like to thank the staff of Mt. Vernon of South Park, Asbury Heights and Family Hospice & Palliative Care for the compassionate care they gave Kay over the last six years. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to - Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201 Pittsburgh, PA 15222.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now