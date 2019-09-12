Home

Vladimir S. Corba Funeral Home
300 E.Main Street
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 279-1515
KATHERINE (KURUNA) KIRAY

KATHERINE (KURUNA) KIRAY Obituary
KIRAY KATHERINE (KURUNA)

At her home with her family on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the age of 101 of Upper St. Clair. Loving wife of 72 years to the late Joseph; dear mother of Kathleen Nowacki, Joseph Kiray, Jr. and Judy Phillips. Survived by seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.  Family and friends will be received at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 79 S. 18th St. in South Side from 9 a.m. on Friday until the beginning of the funeral service at 10 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Arrangements by VLADIMIR S. CORBA FUNERAL HOME, 300 East Main St., Carnegie.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
