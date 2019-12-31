|
HACKENBERG KATHERINE L.
October 29, 1941 ~ December 28, 2019. Kitty Hackenberg, 78, of Moon Township since 1971, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Wheeling on October 29, 1941, to the late Richard T. and Grace N. (Kimpel) Clark. She is survived by her beloved husband, Errol of 54 years; and her children, Jill of Buffalo, NY, Robert "Bob" (Karen) of Los Alamos, NM, and Sister Laura, OSF of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by her siblings, Dick, John, Jim, Carole Kozicki and Wendy, her loving extended family and many dear friends. She was a very caring wife and mother, and loved to socialize with relatives and friends. A 1959 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, Wheeling WV, Kitty subsequently obtained her Associate's degree in Dental Hygiene from West Liberty State College. She was a dental hygienist in Wheeling WV and Columbus OH. After moving to Moon Township from Newport News, VA and raising her children, she worked at Kindercare in Moon. For many years she volunteered at the Moon Twp. Public Library, was a Girl Scout Troop Leader and was active in other organizations. She loved meeting new people and doing new things. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church and participated in the Christian Mothers, and 55-plus social group. She struggled with lung disease for 20 years and Alzheimer's for ten years. Visitation Thursday 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where prayers will be recited on Friday at 10:15 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to Wheeling Central High School, Wheeling WV, https://cchsknights.org/.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019