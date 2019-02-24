JOLLER KATHERINE M. (CRISTIANO)

Age 93, of Morningside, passed peacefully on her birthday, on Friday, February 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George "Junior" Emanuele and Bernard Joller; loving companion of 27 years of Joe Oertell; beloved mother of Candy (Pete) Venezia; devoted gram of Kristine (John) Kubic and Tom Venezia; cherished GiGi of Alex and Emily Kubic; sister of the late Michael (Ethel) Cristiano and Dee (Mina) Cristiano; special aunt of Joe (Debbie) Cristiano, Diane Mancini, the late Michael (surviving wife Monica) Cristiano and the late Patty Cristiano; also survived by great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Kathy had a great love for her family, enjoyed family vacations and spending time at the casino and beach. She was a longtime employee of Stumpfs Market. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Raphael Church on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.