|
|
SZURLEY KATHERINE M. (KOHUTE)
Of North Huntingdon, formerly of Gilmore Acres in Wilkins Twp., age 81, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Szurley for 47 years; loving mother of Frances (Paul) Hannan of DE, Kathy (Ed) Luckasevic and Mary Staller, both of North Huntingdon; dear grandmother of Jessica (Tom) Giarranto, Sean (Marissa) Hannan and Brian Hannan, Kara Hall, Jennifer Balzer and Denny Meinert. Katherine is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Patricia Towers of Wilkins Twp.; nieces and nephews. Katherine was a long time member of St. John Fisher Church and its Ladies of Charity. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Fisher Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Katherine will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place, #1520, Pgh., Pa 15219 (www.diabetes.org) or , 464 Liberty Ave., #1300, Pgh., PA. 15222 ().
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019