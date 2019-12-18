Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHERINE SZURLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHERINE M. (KOHUTE) SZURLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHERINE M. (KOHUTE) SZURLEY Obituary
SZURLEY KATHERINE M. (KOHUTE)

Of North Huntingdon, formerly of Gilmore Acres in Wilkins Twp., age 81, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Szurley for 47 years; loving mother of Frances (Paul) Hannan of DE, Kathy (Ed) Luckasevic and Mary Staller, both of North Huntingdon; dear grandmother of Jessica (Tom) Giarranto, Sean (Marissa) Hannan and Brian Hannan, Kara Hall, Jennifer Balzer and Denny Meinert. Katherine is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Patricia Towers of Wilkins Twp.; nieces and nephews. Katherine was a long time member of St. John Fisher Church and its Ladies of Charity. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Fisher Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Katherine will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place, #1520, Pgh., Pa 15219 (www.diabetes.org) or , 464 Liberty Ave., #1300, Pgh., PA. 15222 ().

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -