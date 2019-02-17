McKEON KATHERINE "TAFFY"

Age 75, passed away February 9, 2019, while residing in San Juan Capistrano, CA. Taffy was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Earle and Mary "Ruth" (McMeekin) Toye. She graduated from Bellevue High School and obtained a degree from Westminster College. She taught Biology and was married to Jack Kleeh before he passed away. Taffy later married Bruce McKeon and had two girls, Pamela and Tara McKeon. Taffy spent several years in Connecticut and Rochester, New York, where she raised her two girls, Pam and Tara, and enjoyed biking, sailing, playing tennis, running, gardening and sewing clubs and her lifelong love of photography. After obtaining her master's degree in education from Nazareth College, she held positions at Nazareth College, Rochester Institute of Technology and the University of Rochester. Taffy moved to Kensington, Maryland near her daughter and grandchildren, and worked in the Dahlgren Memorial Library at Georgetown University in the medical center, retiring after 14 years. Taffy relocated to California after retirement to live with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. Taffy was preceded in death by her parents, Earle and Ruth Toye; her sister, Mary "Mimi" Kubicek. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela McKeon Cruse (Kenneth) and Tara McKeon Bolduc (Timothy); her granddaughters, Kyla, Kate, Peyton and Paige Cruse; and grandsons, Connor and Gavin Bolduc; as well as her siblings, James Toye and Nancy Beauregard; and her ex-husband, Bruce McKeon. A memorial service will be held at Allegheny County Memorial Park, 1600 Duncan Avenue, Allison Park, PA Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., followed by a luncheon at a local restaurant in the Pittsburgh area. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Taffy's name to the Brain Science Foundation. Online contributions may be made at brainsciencefoundation.org. We are so grateful for all the family, friends and caregivers who have been instrumental in Taffy's comfort, including Care Choice Hospice. O'CONNOR MORTUARY, (949) 581-4300.

