KATHERINE "KAY" (ROMAN) MIKAN

KATHERINE "KAY" (ROMAN) MIKAN Obituary
MIKAN KATHERINE "KAY" (ROMAN)

Age 92, formerly of Dormont, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank M. and loving mother of Frank G. Mikan; greatly missed by Anthony Pistella whose long time love and support for her made life sweeter; daughter of the late Andrew and Metaxia Roman; sister of the late Andrew, Gus and John Roman. Surviving is a brother, Steve (Electra) Roman; and sisters-in-law, Tresa and Joan; and her nieces and nephews. She will be sorely missed by her faithful Maltese companion, Maxie. Strong of will and spirit, she enjoyed her 92 years on her terms to the fullest. She will be missed by all who knew her. With respect to her wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Always a compassionate friend of animals, any donation to any animal shelter in her memory would have made her happy. Deep appreciation to all at the St. Barnabas Health System for kind and compassionate support during her residence. Arrangements are entrusted to the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
