Age 82, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born in Clairton, PA, on September 23, 1936, to the late Hugh and Katherine (Sherry) Mullen. Kay graduated from University of Pittsburgh and taught in Clairton before moving to Piqua, OH to raise her family and finally settling in Columbus, OH. In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husbands, Vincent P. Keller and George F. Kelleher; daughter, Tara Anne Keller-Wittman, step-daughter Rose Kelleher and brother-in-law, Jim Duffy. She is survived by her son, Daniel V. Keller; granddaughter, Morgan Tara Keller; grandson, Daniel Francis Keller; sisters, Collette Duffy, Sherry (Gunther) Rohrmoser and their families; the Keller and Kelleher families, and many dear friends. Her courageous Irish spirit that inspired those around her and the gift of laughter that left a smile on the hearts of everyone she met will be deeply missed. Her love of music could be heard a mile before you got to her house and it always had you humming a tune as you left a little better of a person than when you arrived. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am.. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery Chapel, 11539 National Rd. SW, Pataskala, OH 43062. Fr. Daniel Ochs, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kay's memory to the Care of Life Foundation, C/O Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019