GORNICK KATHERINE R.

Of Trafford, formerly of Braddock Hills, age 54, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends after a seven year valiant battle with metastatic breast cancer without complaint. Daughter of the late Art and Marilyn (Wilson) Gornick; adored sister of Art (late Cathy) of Reserve, Dan of Bethel Park, Carol (John "Piny") Wallace of Trafford; proud aunt of Matt (Jayme), Ava, Nolan and Grace Gornick. Kathy was a 1983 graduate of Swissvale Area High School and earned her Bachelor's degree in Business Management at Robert Morris College. She was a four year member of the girls varsity softball and basketball teams. Retired after 26 years with the US Postal Service beginning in 1988 as a mail carrier then as a Postal Police Officer at the Pittsburgh P & DC in North Side. After retirement, she enjoyed the winters at her home in Bradenton, FL by going to the beach and golfing. She had a quick wit, infectious smile and made everyone laugh. Her positive attitude, perseverance, and faith in God made her an inspiration to all. The family would like to thank her dear friends, Celeste Van Kirk, Jenna Eichenlaub and Audre Tomko for their devotion and unending loving care in her greatest time of need. Kathy's arrangements are private at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date in the future.