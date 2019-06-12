Home

James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-4054
On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Katherine, age 75, of Monroeville, passed away. Daughter of the late Michael and Mary Ryce; beloved wife of Robert Schantz; loving mother of Guy (Bonnie) Unglaub, Dawn (Mark) Wayner, and Karl (Melissa) Unglaub; grandma of Zack and Ryan Wayner; sister of Mary (James) Mence and Michael (Kathy) Ryce. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. No Visitation. Service private. Arrangements by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054. kutchfuneralhome.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
